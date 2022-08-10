Willshire man arrested for stolen property

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced the arrest of a county man in connection with stolen property.

Derick Blake

Derick L. Blake, 33, of Willshire was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.

Riggenbach stated his office received information regarding stolen property being at a residence in Willshire Township. Deputies responded and made contact with Blake, who gave consent to search the property. Riggenbach said during the initial search, deputies found stolen items at the residence. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for the property, then found and recovered additional stolen items.

Blake has been initially charged with theft of a firearm, a third degree felony. He’s being held in the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

According to Riggenbach, the investigation is continuing and additional charges could be filed.

The Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office, Adam’s County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, and Straightline Body and Paint assisted at the scene.