Busy week in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield presided over a number of sentencing hearings, arraignments and bond violation hearings this past week.

Sentencings

Judy Boyd, 45, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community conrol with three years of intensive supervision for endangering children, a third degree felony. She is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo a complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment. Boyd was ordered to pay monthly probation fees, partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.

Tyler Dirham, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision and up to six months at the WORTH Center on three counts of identity fraud, all fourth degree felonies. He must perform 200 hours community service, complete a substance and mental health assessment and treatment. He was ordered to pay monthly probation fees, partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.

Kyle Leatherman, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center and 200 hours of community service for violation of his bond and treatment in lieu program following his conviction for aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a fentanyl-related substance, all fifth degree felonies. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, complete a substance and mental health assessment and treatment, and must pay monthly probation fees, partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.

Stefan Dirham, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 60 days in jail followed by up to six months at the WORTH Center on two counts of breaking and entering, fifth degree felonies. In addition, he must serve 30 days in jail at a late date, two years of community control and two years intensive supervision, perform 200 hours community service, and pay $500 each to two victims. Dirham must undergo a substance and mental health assessment, must pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs and monthly probation fee.

Jessica Freitag, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and spend up to six months at the WORTH Center for possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She must serve 30 days in jail at a later date, perform 200 hours of community service, undergo a substance and mental health assessment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs and monthly probation fee.

Jacob Weir, 25, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 200 hours community service for possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He must undergo a substance and mental health assessment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, court costs and a monthly probation fee.

Arraignments

Elias Lugo, 24, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, first degree felonies, and two counts of sexual battery, third degree felonies. Bond was set $50,000 cash or commercial surety bond plus electronic house arrest if bond is posted. A pretrial hearing was set for 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 24.

Taylor Shae Baker, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He was released on surety bond but is in jail on a parole holder on a prior case. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.

Tyler Dirham, 30, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24.

Dillon Nihiser, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of trespass in a habitation, both fourth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 24.

Jonathon Stegaman, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony, and aggravated assault. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.

Austin K. Grogg, 29, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. September 7.

Drew A. Kenney, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. September 7.

Kitt Johnson, 35, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. Johnson was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 7.

Jeremy L. Kline, 34, of Convoy, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.

James R. Morrison, III, 40, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to forgery, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 7.

Britney M. Mitchell, 29, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of Drugs, a fourth degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. September 7.

Bond violations

Joshua Roberts, 40, of Van Wert, admitted to a bond violation by being arrested in Huntington, Indiana. He was sentenced to up to six months at WORTH Center, three years of community control with two years of intensive supervision, 200 hours community service, a mental health assessment and court costs.

Sherry Ramsey, 46, of Van Wert, denied violating her bond by failing a drug test. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety and a bond hearing was scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Thursday, August 18.

Rickie Welker, 40, of Van Wert, violated his bond by failure to report to probation and failure to notify probation of current address. Judge Burchfield ordered new bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety. A pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 24.