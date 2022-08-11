Cougar, Lancer golfers hit the links

VW independent sports

Cougars compete at Kalida Invite

OTTAWA — Van Wert finished seventh at the 22-team Kalida Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club on Wednesday.

Senior TJ Stoller fired his best round of the young season with an 85, followed closely by sophomore Keaton Foster with an 86. Rounding out the scoring were a pair of 88’s by senior AJ Proffitt and sophomore Sam Houg. Blake Bohyer shot an 89 and freshman Griff McCracken played an exhibition match carding a 98. As a team, the Cougars finished with 347 points.

Ottawa Hills was the team champion with a 326, and Elida’s Carson Harmon was the match medalist with a 73.

The Cougars will play in their final 18 hole preseason invitational at Sycamore Springs on Friday.

Lancers runners-up at conference quad

OTTAWA — Grant Glossett shot a 43 on the front nine and Lincolnview finished second at a Northwest Conference boys’ golf quad at Pike Run Golf Club on Wednesday.

Evan Miller and Aiden Hardesty each carded a 44, while Jack Snyder finished with a 47. As a team, the Lancers finished with 178 points.

Leipsic shot a 166, and had the match medalist, Brevin Brandt, who fired a 39. Columbus Grove finished with a 199 and Spencerville a 201.