Elks Lodge to host annual Soccer Shoot

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced they will hold their annual Elks Soccer Shoot on Saturday, August 27. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, and the shoot will start at 10 a.m. A parent or guardian must be present during the registration.

The contest is open to both boys and girls and they will compete in four age groups: 7 and under, 8-9 year olds; 10-11 year olds and 12-13 year olds. Each contestant will kick 15 shots at the goal. Participants can wear their jerseys or shirts of choice, pants or shorts and appropriate footwear. Shin guards and protective gear are not necessary, but may be worn.

The winners of the local contest will compete at the Northwest District Soccer Shoot in Findlay on Saturday, September 24. The district winners will advance to the state contest which will be held on November 5. The district winners who advance to the state competition will have overnight lodging provided for them and their immediate family by the Ohio Elks Association.

Rick Roop, Lodge Youth Activities Chairman, is in charge of the local event.