Local voters to decide on various issues in November

4 p.m. Wednesday was the deadline to file paperwork with the Board of Elections Office to have issues and races placed on the November 8 ballot. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The November 8 general election ballot will be dotted with various local issues around Van Wert County. Wednesday was the deadline to file paperwork with the Board of Elections to have issues and races placed on the fall ballot.

Voters in the city of Van Wert will decide if city council and administration races should become non-partisan. The proposal was submitted to the Board of Elections Office by Mayor Ken Markward. Currently, anyone who runs for a Van Wert City Council seat or administrative post such as mayor appears as a Democrat, Republican or Independent on the ballot.

Voters in Pleasant Township North will see four ballot issues allowing the sale and Sunday sales of beer, wine, mixed beverages and liquor by Van Wert Cinemas, AKA Saunders Theater Properties 4 and Saunders Theater Operations 4. If approved, alcoholic beverages would be allowed once the theater’s planned restaurant/bar addition is complete.

Vantage Career Center is seeking approval of a five-year, 0.8 mill property tax renewal for current expenses. Voters in parts of Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Paulding and Putnam counties will see the issue as well.

Apollo Career Center has placed a 10-year, 0.19 mill property tax renewal on the ballot. It’s for enlarging, improving and maintenance of existing buildings. The district includes Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin and Putnam counties, and a small portion of Van Wert County.

Property tax renewals will appear on the November 8 ballot in Willshire, five years, 1.9 mills for current expenses; the Delphos Public Library District, five years, 0.6 mills for current expenses, and Tully Township (excluding the village of Convoy), five years, 1.3 mills for fire protection.

Voters in the village of Willshire must decide on a five year, 1 mill replacement levy for current expenses.

In addition, natural gas aggregation issues will be on the ballot in the villages of Convoy and Middle Point.

The VW independent will have a complete list of November races when it becomes available.

The deadline for voter registration for the November 8 general election is October 11 and early voting will begin October 12.