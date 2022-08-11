Water rescue training…

The Van Wert Fire Department conducted swim testing and water rescue training Tuesday evening at the YMCA pool. It started with swim testing of VWFD personnel demonstrating their proficiency in distance swimming and treading water. Four lengths of the pool were required along with four minutes of treading water, and water rescue training took place at the bottom of the pool. Simulated river water rescue training was then conducted at three locations along Town Creek. The simulations consisted of kayaking accidents resulting in various types of injuries to volunteer victims. Firefighters/EMTs were required determine the type of injuries and the best ways to remove the victims from the water and up the hazardous banks of the creek to the medical squad unit. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer