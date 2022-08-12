Bulldogs, Cougars favored in preseason poll

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Can Columbus Grove make it five straight Northwest Conference titles? Who will challenge the Bulldogs this season? Those are just a couple of questions leading into the 2022 high school football season.

Is there a clear cut favorite in the Western Buckeye League or will the league have co-champs or perhaps even tri-champs this fall? The truth is, there are four teams that could be considered contenders.

With all of that in mind, there are the VW independent’s annual preseason predictions, based on information provided by coaches and other factors. Ada and Shawnee did not provide information, which makes the process of predicting the order of finish a bit more difficult.

NWC

Senior quarterback Carson Hunter is back to lead Crestview’s offense. VW independent file photo

Last year I goofed. Not just any goof, but a goof of epic proportions. Citing heavy graduation losses, I picked Columbus Grove to finish sixth among NWC teams. The Bulldogs responded by going 10-0 (7-0 NWC), which extended the team’s regular season winning streak to 23.

Yes, Columbus Grove has again lost some notable players to graduation but until someone can knock them from the top spot, Andy Schafer’s team has to be considered the favorite. Once again, the Bulldogs will emphasis defense and feature two or three linebackers who could be All-Ohio. One big loss is kicker Rece Verhoff, who is now at Marshall University.

Allen East has 16 returning letter winners, while Crestview has 15 letter winners back, including nine defensive starters and six offensive starters, including quarterback Carson Hunter and running back Isaac Kline. Either of those teams could be considered a contender and of course, it’s unwise to count out Spencerville or Leipsic. Then there’s Bluffton and the triple option offense of the Pirates.

Having said that, here is the predicted order of finish in the NWC:

1 – Columbus Grove

2 – Crestview

3 – Allen East

T4 – Spencerville

T4 – Leipsic

6 – Bluffton

7 – Delphos Jefferson

8 – Ada

WBL

Dual threat quarterback Aidan Pratt returns to direct Van Wert’s offense. VW independent file photo

This one is very difficult. Truth be told, a case can be made for Van Wert, St. Marys Memorial and despite notable graduation losses, Ottawa-Glandorf and/or Wapakoneta. At the very least, it would be fair to label the Cougars and Roughriders 1A and 1B, with a coin toss deciding which one wins the league title.

St. Marys Memorial returns 11 starters and 20 seniors and is loaded along both lines. That’s a great place to start for any team that loves to run the ball.

Van Wert lost some great players to graduation but has plenty of players back, including dual threat quarterback Aidan Pratt. The key will be finding three new offensive linemen, three new defensive linemen and showing improvement against the run. Not to overlook anyone, but the Cougars will host the Roughriders on September 16. It could be the first of two meetings for the teams, since St. Marys Memorial is now in Division IV, Region 14.

Wapakoneta lost a pair of 1,000 yard rushers to graduation but the Redskins return 21 lettermen and a wealth of talent along the defensive line.

Ottawa-Glandorf lost 20 lettermen from last year’s state semifinal team, along with 15 total starters, but it’s foolish to count out the Titans.

Things will be close up top, but here is the predicted order of finish in the WBL:

1 – Van Wert

2 – St. Marys Memorial

3 – Wapakoneta

4 – Ottawa-Glandorf

5 – Elida

6 – Defiance

7 – Shawnee

8 – Bath

9 – Celina

10 – Kenton