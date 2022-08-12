Cougars outscore Crestview in scrimmage

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — There was no shortage of touchdowns during Friday night’s final preseason tune up between Crestview and Van Wert.

The Cougars won the varsity portion of the scrimmage, 27-14, in two quarters of play. The second two quarters considered of mainly junior varsity players and the visitors outscored Crestview 14-6, making the final 42-20 on the scoreboard.

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker (7) looks for running run during Friday’s scrimmage against Crestview. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We created explosive plays on offense which is good,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We got defensive stops when we needed to so that’s a bonus. I thought our JV guys did a nice job in the second half.”

“It was nice to not be in practice mode,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “The goal for our players tonight was to identify areas where we could have some growth and we also needed to identify if it was personnel issue or scheme issues, where we need to tighten up for Rockford next week.”

“I was very pleased that we saw some growth in our special teams game resulting in at least one turnover,” he added. “Part of games like this are finding out which of your guys are gamers and which guys are ready for those moments.”

Brylen Parker ran two yards for a touchdown on Van Wert’s opening drive and Damon McCracken added the PAT to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead with 10:13 left in the opening quarter. The drive was highlighted by a 43-yard pass from Aidan Pratt to Luke Wessell.

After holding the Knights on downs, Pratt fired a 68-yard touchdown pass to Maddix Crutchfield to make it 14-0 with 6:18 left in the quarter. Pratt scrambled 20 yards for a score with 9:30 left in the second quarter and Griffin McCracken converted the extra point for a 21-0 lead.

The Knights answered with an eight play, 63-yard drive that ended with Isaac Kline’s nine yard touchdown run, followed by the PAT Hayden Perrott. Bryson Penix had four carries for 38 yards on the drive and Carson Hunter completed a 19-yard pass to Wren Sheets.

“They diced us pretty good on the run so we have to do a better job of securing our gaps, not getting too far upfield and not getting pushed back,” Recker said. “Bryan has six guys that started on the offensive line back so they’re going to see this film and probably like their chances.”

Parker scored his second touchdown of the night, a two-yarder with 1:48 left until halftime, but Crestview responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hunter to Kline with 58 seconds left before the break.

Parker tallied 94 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while Pratt completed 7-of-13 passes for 180 yards and two scores. Smith caught a pair of passes for 43 yards.

During the first two quarters, Hunter completed 5-of-8 passes for 85 yards, with each completion going to a different receiver. He also scrambled for 48 yards on four carries, while Kline had 13 carries for 49 yards.

Second half scoring came on a five yard touchdown pass from Hunter to Hunter Jones, an 18-yard pass from Van Wert’s Carson Hunter to Connor Campbell and a 30-yard run by Briston Wise.

“We tried to make sure all of our guys played so we could get film on them and now we’re back to work tomorrow morning,” Lautzenheiser said. “I think this game is good for both our teams. I think they’re a good football team and they’re going to have a really good season, and I think we’re really close to where we want to be going into Week No. 1.

Crestview will host Parkway in Friday’s season opener, while Van Wert will entertain Bryan the same night.