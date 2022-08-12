Documentary to be shown in Paulding

Submitted information

PAULDING — “Movie Night at the Museum” will be presented at John Paulding Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18. The public is invited to watch a special 40th anniversary showing of the award-winning documentary “The Story of the Great Black Swamp.”

A free-will donation will be accepted at the door. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Black Swamp Arbor, Gleaner Life Insurance is sponsoring the event. All proceeds will go to the historical society.

“The Story of the Great Black Swamp” premiered on television in December 1982. Produced by WBGU-TV at Bowling Green State University, it tells the story of the difficulties pioneers encountered in settling the swampy wilderness of northwest Ohio starting in the early 1800s. The project, which took two years to write and produce, became one of WBGU-TV’s most popular original programs.

The documentary tells how the Black Swamp was created during the age of glaciers, how it impeded travel and settlement, the heroic efforts of early settlers to clear trees and drain the swamp, and the transformation of the land into productive and modern farms. Much of the story is told through old photographs of pioneer days, selected from museums and collections throughout the region. Sharp-eyed viewers will recognize several of the images as originating in Paulding County.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding.

For additional information, check the historical society’s Facebook page.