Local, statewide races to appear on November 8 ballot

Statewide races will make up a substantial portion of the November 8 general election. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Just two local races will be featured on the November 8 general election ballot.

Incumbent Republican County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger is being challenged by Kyle Gehres of Convoy, who’s running as an independent.

The only other local race is for the District 82 Ohio House seat. Current Republican Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland is running against Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert. Klopfenstein defeated Ted Penner of Defiance in the August 2 special primary election, while Markward ran unopposed. The winner will replace Craig Riedel (R-Defiance). The newly drawn 82nd district includes all of Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties, along with the majority of Defiance County.

Republican Jami Bradford, who defeated incumbent Van Wert County Auditor Phillip Baxter in the May primary election, is running unopposed in November, as is incumbent Republican Rob McColley, who represents Ohio’s 1st Senate District. The 1st district includes all of Van Wert, Paulding, Defiance, Williams, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Hancock and Hardin counties and some of Logan County.

A number of statewide elections will appear on the November ballot.

Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are running against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens, while incumbent Republican Attorney General Dave Yost is being challenged by Democrat Jeffery A. Crossman.

Incumbent GOP Auditor Keith Faber is running against Democratic challenger Taylor Sappington and a three-way race will be held for Ohio Secretary of State: incumbent Republican Frank LaRose and two challengers, Democrat Scott Schertzer and Independent Terpsehore Tore Maras.

Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance are running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rob Portman, who opted not to seek re-election.

Incumbent 5th District U.S. Congressman Bob Latta is seeking re-election and is being challenged by Democrat Craig Schwartz.

Races for the Ohio Supreme Court and 3rd District Court of Appeals will also appear on the November 8 ballot.