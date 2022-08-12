Mobile food drive at the fairgrounds

VW independent staff/submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until food is gone on Tuesday, August 23. This mobile food drive will be a drive-thru only event.

The mobile food pantry will set-up at the Van Wert Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Entry should be made through the Balyeat Rd. entrance. Recipients must have a valid photo I.D. in order to receive food. There is a limit of two households per vehicle, and recipients must be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone with questions should call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.