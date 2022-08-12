Proposed solar farm on state agenda

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — A proposed solar farm in Hoaglin Township is one of the items on the agenda at the next Ohio Power Siting Board meeting, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 18, at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Office, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Hearing Room 11-B, 11th floor.

Wild Grains LLC is proposing to develop, construct and operate an up to 150 megawatt solar-powered electric generating facility. The project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying approximately 764 acres across approximately 2,312 acres of private land. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation, and a generation interconnect line.

A decision is expected at the meeting, which will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/user/PUCOhio.

More information about the project can be found here.