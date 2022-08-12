Saved by the Belt Club grows by one

VW independent staff/submitted information

Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Thursday, after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby and Trooper Kevin Krill presented him with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Mr. Chapman is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Trooper Kevin Krill (left) and Lt. Timothy Grisby present Earl Chapman with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate. Photo submitted

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, log onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket