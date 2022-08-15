Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott and Vice President Franki Eggleston prepare to cut the ribbon on the humane society’s new animal shelter on Fox Road on Saturday. An open house was held afterward and a steady stream of people showed up to check out the new 3,600 square foot facility and of course, all of the cats and dogs currently housed there. The humane society’s current hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays; 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The facility is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Photo submitted