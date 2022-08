Local OSHP to operate DUI checkpoint

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol today announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.

The Van Wert Post serves Van Wert and Paulding counties.