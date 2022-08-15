Monday Mailbag: football, WBL, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Monday Mailbag has returned to the VW independent Sports page and the first edition during the fall sports season features questions about Division IV, Region 14, Van Wert football, a surprise WBL football team, artificial turf and Lima Sr.

Q: With the changes made by the OHSAA, what are your thoughts on Division IV, Region 14? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s as strong as, or perhaps even stronger than the previous few seasons.

The big additions are perennial power Elyria Catholic, Glenville, St. Marys Memorial, and West Holmes, a team that advanced to the Division III state semifinals in 2021. The biggest losses are Keystone and Port Clinton (down to Division IV) and Clyde, which went back to Division III.

Throw in teams from other regions, like defending state champion Clinton-Massie, Cincinnati Taft and Columbus Bishop Hartley and it’s safe to say Division IV is absolutely loaded this year.

Q: I saw your predictions for the WBL and the NWC, but you didn’t predict records. What is your prediction for the Cougars? Can they go 10-0? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s a good question and I’m not sure I have a concrete answer.

Yes, they could go 10-0 and that would be quite an accomplishment. In my mind, I can see anything from 7-3 to 10-0. 7-3 happens if Van Wert struggles against the run and we all know there are some WBL that love to run the ball. 10-0 happens if the Cougars stop (or slow) the run and the offense picks up where it left off last year.

Another big key is filling holes along the offensive line. The Cougars lost some very good linemen to graduation and Keith Recker hopes to fill those spots, which isn’t always easy.

Q: Which WBL football team could make a big jump in the standings this fall? Name withheld upon request

A: If I had to pick one, I’d say Defiance. I picked the Bulldogs to finish sixth in the league but I won’t be surprised if they finish higher. Travis Cooper is in his second year as head coach there and the kids now know him and his system.

I believe Celina can add some victories to their total this year and Kenton should be improved but I’m not sure how that will shake out in the win/loss column.

Q: Where is the new artificial turf at Eggerss Stadium? I thought the bond issue was supposed to pay for that. Name withheld upon request

A: You’ll most likely see artificial turf in 2023. Realistically it was never going to be installed in time for the upcoming season. The timeline simply wouldn’t permit it, but don’t worry, it’s coming.

Q: I heard a rumor that Lima Sr. is joining the WBL. Is this true? Name withheld upon request

A: That’s incorrect.

Lima Sr.’s current conference, the Three Rivers Athletic Conference is disbanding after the 2022-2023 school year, but the Spartans have made arrangements to join the Toledo City League for at least four years, starting in the fall of 2023.

It’s not exactly ideal for Lima Sr. but it’s better than being an independent. For the most part, it’s a trip up and down I-75. There just aren’t many other options for the Spartans.

If you have a question or comment about local high school sports, or collegiate or professional sports for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.