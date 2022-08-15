Ohio City man killed in Perry Co. crash

VW independent news

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Perry County crash that killed an Ohio City man.

Jerry Ruwoldt, 55, died shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday when his northbound 2006 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic Electra Glide motorcycle went left of center on Ohio 555 in Bearfield Township and collided head on with a semi-truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver, Matthew Carpenter, 42, of Beverly, Ohio, was not injured in the crash.

Ruwoldt was an Ohio City firefighter.