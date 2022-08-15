VW Cougar 50/50 tickets now on sale

VW independent sports/submitted information

As the saying goes, “This ain’t your mama’s 50/50.”

The Cougar Pride Athletic Booster Club has unveiled a new and improved 50/50 drawing in support of Van Wert Athletics. Instead of the traditional sale and drawing of a ticket on the night of the event, sales will occur for the entire week leading up to the event.

New 50/50 tickets are being sold at Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service.

“We wanted to provide opportunities for all fans even if they could not attend the game that particular week,” Booster Club Vice President Andy Gearhart said.

In addition to the week long sales period, a corporate sponsor has been selected to host the effort leading up to the game. The sponsor will kick in $500 to jumpstart the jackpot.

“We are excited to host the first ever Cougar Pride weekly 50/50 drawing event,” Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service owner Eric McCracken said.

Tickets are being sold at Lee Kinstle throughout this week.

Not only will there be larger jackpots at stake, the new format includes a ‘need not be present to win’ provision. While tickets will typically be drawn at Friday night home sporting events, everyone participating has a chance to claim their winnings until the Monday following the game. Ticket numbers and results will be posted all over the Cougar Pride Booster Club social media sites as well as at the participating host site.

In the event that no one claims the prize, the jackpot will automatically rollover to the next week. This means potentially bigger prizes and more excitement. The first drawing will be Friday, August 19, at Van Wert’s home opener football game against Bryan.

The Cougar Pride Booster Club is dedicated to support all Van Wert Athletics and events such as 50/50 drawings help to supply athletes with equipment, training, and excellent facilities in which to participate.