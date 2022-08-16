Girl Named Tom…

Fall is just around the corner and as many students return to school, we tuck away summer memories and look ahead to Friday night football and concerts at The Niswonger. But before then, the last summer hurrah beckons at The Van Wert County Fair. Girl Named Tom returns to Van Wert for a new kind of performance at the grandstand at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 3.

After selling out two shows in January at The Niswonger, Van Wert Live was ecstatic to welcome Girl Named Tom back with a concert experience that showcases the trio with a band, new songs, and a stage that is certainly worthy of their artistry. Tickets are available now at vanwertlive.com from $25.

Girl Named Tom won ‘The Voice’ season 21. They performed the Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Helplessly Hoping” for their blind audition. Kelly Clarkson turned her red chair first, followed by John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. All four coaches raved over the performance, but Girl Named Tom chose Kelly as their coach for season 21.

Girl Named Tom will return to Van Wert Saturday, September 3, to perform at the Van Wert County Fair. Photos submitted

The band competed in the season 21 finale against Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Jershika Maple, and Hailey Mia. Girl Named Tom faced off against Wendy for The Voice win before being crowned the new champions. Earlier in the finale, host Carson Daly revealed that Girl Named Tom was the first act in 21 seasons to have 4 songs in the iTunes top 10 at the same time.

For those just now discovering Girl Named Tom, the members include Caleb Liechty, 27, Joshua Liechty, 25, and Bekah Liechty, 21. They are from Pettisville but currently reside in South Bend, Indiana. As for how they came up with their band name, Bekah explained that her brothers called her “Thomas” when she was a baby. The siblings originally wanted to become doctors but things changed for the siblings when their father was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017. Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah chose to spend more time with family and pursue their music career together. After forming their band in 2019, Girl Named Tom drove their old minivan across the country. They played 67 shows in 27 cities before trying out for The Voice and becoming the first trio to be crowned champions.

If you’ve not experienced a Girl Named Tom performance, you do not want to miss this opportunity at the grandstand as part of the Van Wert County Fair on Saturday, September 3. If you have already heard them live, this is your chance to hear them again in a new way from the grandstand stage! Their exquisite harmonies set against a magnificent display of staging and lights will make for a memorable and iconic night.