Carrie B. Jellison-Garwood, 80, of Van Wert passed away at 1:10 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice.

She was born on February 17, 1942, in Wayne, Michigan to the late Vernon Barns and Helen (Johnson) Wilson. A 1960 graduate of Knox High School in Knox, Indiana, Carrie went on to earn her associates degree in interior design from LaSalle University. She worked for many years as an assistant at Pryor’s Photography where her love of photography began. She was a novice photographer who would frame and enter her photographs in various competitions and fairs.

Carrie loved to write poetry and had a poem published when she was 15. She also loved creating flower arrangements and was a talented seamstress. Known as a phenomenal cook and baker, Carrie was invited to judge various competitions at area fairs. She also volunteered countless hours for 4-H as an advisor and Jr. Fair Board Committees for 57 years and at the Van Wert Historical Society.

As a devout Christian, God and Church were extremely important to her. She was a longtime member of Jennings Road Church of Christ and also attended Rock Church near Arthur, Ohio with her daughter.

She is survived by Richard Jellison of Van Wert; Tammy (Wayne) Branham-Cripps of Paulding; grandchildren, Cody (Alyssa) Branham, Tanner (Danielle) Branham, Shenia Branham, Nick Jellison, and Zack (Aubreah) Jellison; great-grandchildren, Kadence and Paisley and two more on the way.

In addition to her parents, Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Jellison and second husband, Ralph Garwood.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Interment will follow at Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m Thursday, August 18, and from 9:30 to service time on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Van Wert County 4-H Endowment Fund or Van Wert Historical Museum.

