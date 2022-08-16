Crestview Bd. members hear from adminstrators, parents

Crestview Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler talks about goals for the 2022-2023 school year. Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette, Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer and High School Principal Dave Bowen discussed their plans as well. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Ahead of the new school year, which begins on Thursday, the Crestview school board learned about building themes and focuses for the upcoming academic year during Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler told the board the goal is to have students become problem solvers, be creative, communicate with others and experience hands-on learning. She also said the focus is to build relationships between the school and students and their families.

Elementary Principal Jessica Schuette said her school’s theme is “You Set the Stage For Success” with a goal of having students taking ownership of their actions and their learning, while Crestview Middle School Principal Trent Kreischer said his theme is open ended with a focus on the word “be” – be the best, be kind, be achievers and be a Knight.

High School Principal Dave Bowen said his theme will continue to be “Chase Excellence.”

“Chase excellence doesn’t mean we are going to be perfect all the time – we’re going to learn from our successes and from our failures and grow,” Bowen said. “That’s the main thing we want to continue to do with our young people to prepare them for life after high school.”

Board members also saw a new “Portrait of a Graduate” video presented by Curriculum Director Lindsay Breese.

Before the presentation by building administrators, board members heard from concerned parents and family members about alleged inappropriate behavior by certain members of the high school football team. The board did not address the allegations but held an executive session at the end of the meeting.

In other business the board approved:

A 7th grade field trip to Columbus May 11-12.

An 8th grade Washington, D.C. field trip for May 8-12.

A request for a trip to the FFA National Convention (Indianapolis, IN) October 25-28.

school day, by the Crestview Driving School for instruction in driver’s education for the 2022-2023 school year. An agreement and fee schedule with Agile Sports Technologies Inc. (dba hudl).

A Career Education Opportunity (CEO) agreement with Van Wert City Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

An itinerant teaching services contract with Van Wert City Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

An agreement with Van Wert City Schools for Crestview students attending Van Wert City Schools at the Goedde during the 2022-2023 school year.

The board also moved the next meeting from September 19 to September 12 and the November meeting from November 14 to November 28.