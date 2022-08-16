Crime Stoppers info…

The Van Wert City Police Department would like to speak with this male regarding a couple of incidents that were reported at Walmart. Anyone with information about the man is asked to please call the Van Wert City Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity. If your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers also pays cash rewards for information about other felony crimes or wanted fugitives not reported on the Crime of the Week.