Downtown VW sound to be discussed

VW independent news

Van Wert City Council’s Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting for 6:15 p.m. Monday, August 22 to discuss the Main Street Van Wert sound system, as well as a noise ordinance proposal.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers, 515 E. Main St., Van Wert, and the public is welcome to attend. City Council’s regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.