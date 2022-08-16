High school golf, tennis roundup

VW independent sports

Boys golf

Van Wert 164 Wayne Trace 171

Keaton Foster was the match medalist and the Van Wert Cougars opened their dual match season with a 164-171 win over Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.

Foster opened with a birdie and strung together some pars to shoot a two over par 37. Griffin McCracken also birdied and carded a round of 40, followed by Sam Houg (43) and AJ Proffitt (44). Kyle Sutton led Wayne Trace with a 39.

Wayne Trace won the JV match 191-221. Carter Clemens was the match medalist with a 43, while Van Wert was led by Carter Wright who shot a 52.

The Cougars (1-0) begin Western Buckeye League action on Thursday as they travel to Hidden Creek Golf Course to take on Bath.

Delphos Jefferson 174 Linconlview 176 Crestview 191

DELPHOS — At Delphos Country Club, Isaac Gallmeier won match medalist honors with a 37 and the Wildcats defeated Lincolnview and Crestview 174-176-191.

Lincolnview’s Aiden Hardesty was the medalist runner-up with a 40. Grant Glossett and Dane Ebel each shot a 45 for the Lancers and Jack Snyder carded a 46.

Matthew Dealey led Crestview with a 42, followed by Logan Schlemmer (46), Kaleb Swander (51) and Trey Skelton (52).

Girls golf

Patrick Henry 221 Crestview 248

At Hickory Sticks, Elizabeth Gent shot a 48 but Crestview fell to Patrick Henry 221-248. Mattie Leppard and Ashley Motycka each shot a 66 and Cameron Sinn finished with a 68.

Crestview is scheduled to host McComb on Thursday.

Tennis

Bath 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert picked up wins at third singles and second doubles but came up short in a 3-2 home loss to Bath on Monday.

At third singles, Livy Quillen earned a hard fought 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win over Lexi White, while the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart defeated Tea Sibert and Ava Gibson 6-1, 6-4.

At first singles, Bath’s Elena Oliver topped Grace Lott 6-2, 6-4 and at second singles, Anne Oliver defeated Mandy Burenga 6-3, 6-2. Bath’s first doubles team of Kelsie Carlson and Alluson Harnigshfeger posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman.

Van Wert (1-1, 0-1 WBL) will host Celina on Thursday.