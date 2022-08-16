Kassandra “Kassy” Diane Robenalt

Kassandra “Kassy” Diane Robenalt, 55, of Van Wert, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, after a yearlong battle with breast cancer. Kassy was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and her many friends.

Kassy was born on January 22, 1967, in Van Wert to Sandra E. (Hipsley) and Paul A. Wilson. She graduated from Van Wert High School in 1985, and then earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at the Ohio State University and a Master’s degree in Library Science at Kent State University. Kassy married Jeff Robenalt on August 24, 1985, and had two sons, Nathan and Ian.

Kassandra Robenalt

Her life was centered on her faith, family, teaching, and serving others. She taught Language Arts at Van Wert Middle School for 10 years and then felt called to transition to staying at home full time. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother, and homeschooled both of her sons from kindergarten through high school graduation.

Kassy was also a devoted member of Calvary Evangelical Church where she and her family attended for many years. Her life was a living example of Proverbs 3:5-6 – “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths.” At Calvary Church she managed the church library and loved helping children pick out special books to take home. She worked hard at filling Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes each Christmas season and also cherished her time spent coaching Bible Quizzing teams.

She enjoyed riding her bicycle, reading, memorizing Bible verses, volunteering with the Van Wert Area Home Educators, gardening, visiting the beach, and she was ecstatic when she was promoted to being a grandma in 2021.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jeff, her sons Nathan (Fiona) Robenalt of Dallas, Texas, and Ian Robenalt of Van Wert, and grandson Caspian Robenalt. She also leaves behind her mother, Sandra Wilson; brother Robert Wilson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family members that will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her father Paul Wilson in November, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, August 18, at Cowan Funeral Home, Van Wert, and a memorial service will be held at Calvary Evangelical Church at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later time.

The family suggests memorials be made to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child program, which brings joy and hope to children around the world through gift-filled shoe boxes and the Good News of God’s love, and may be made to Calvary Evangelical Church for Operation Christmas Child.