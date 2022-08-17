Cougars want to continue high flying ways

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Start with a second team All-Ohio quarterback, throw in explosive skill players and the outlook seems like it should be a good one.

Senior Aidan Pratt (6-4, 205 senior) is back for his second year as Van Wert’s starting quarterback and he’s hoping to duplicate or exceed the success of the 2021 Cougars, who went 12-2 (8-1 WBL) and advanced to the Division IV regional finals. As a junior, Pratt completed 275-of-380 passes for 3,384 yards, 34 touchdowns and just five interceptions in Van Wert’s spread offense. He also ran for 1,291 yards and 19 more scores on 185 carries and has attracted the attention of college coaches.

Van Wert’s Maddix Crutchfield caught 87 passes for the Cougars in 2021. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Aidan worked very hard this off-season with our quarterback coach/offensive Coordinator Cole Harting in order to improve upon what was a very good junior season,” 11th year head coach Keith Recker said. “He has shown improved poise and patience in the pocket and while he hasn’t run a lot in the preseason, he has shown improved strength and elusiveness. Aidan gives our team a lot of confidence because of how good he is in all aspects of the quarterback position.”

Pratt’s returning targets include H-back/wide receiver Maddix Crutchfield (6-1, 220 senior) who caught 87 passes for 814 yards and seven touchdowns, and Garrett Gunter (6-0, 185 senior), who pulled in 40 passes for 725 yards and seven scores. Carson Smith (6-2, 185 senior), Connor Campbell (6-2, 170 junior) and Luke Wessell (6-2, 175 senior) will be among those in the mix at receiver.

After rushing for 322 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 45 carries last year, Brylen Parker (5-11, 190 junior) will take over at running back.

“Brylen gives us a very tough-nosed running back,” Recker said. “He provides us the ability to be diverse offensively not just because of his ability to line up in the backfield but also play slot receiver. When Brylen has the ball he will fight for every yard he gets and will get our team some hard earned yards after contact. He is also a very good route runner which allows us to continue to use multiple formations and motions.”

While the Cougars appear set at the skill positions, Recker and his staff have worked to fill three gaps along the offensive line.

“We will have Logan Dotson (6-5, 250 senior) and Jackson Jones (6-1, 240 senior) as returning starters on the offensive line. Caleb Bledsoe (5-10, 200 junior), Devon Story (6-0, 235 junior), and Jacob Geething (6-0, 200 senior) will be the other three starters on the offensive line,” Recker stated.

Fletcher Smith (5-9, 185 junior) and Morgein Bigham (5-10, 180 junior) are expected to rotate in as well.

The same group of seven will swing over to the defensive line and return last year’s only returning starter, Pratt.

As far as the linebackers and defensive backs in Van Wert’s 4-2-5 scheme, Recker said the Cougars will rotate a number of players in and out of the lineup this fall.

“We have a lot of depth at the linebacker and defensive positions right now,” Recker stated. “Maddix Crutchfield, Damon McCracken (5-11, 205 senior) and Aaron Dowdy (6-2, 195 junior) all have the ability to play the linebacker position at a high level. We will use a lot of defensive backs, many who will also play wide receiver, in an attempt to build depth and keep guys fresh.”

“We are expecting our linebackers and defensive backs to do a little more this year in regards to adjusting to formations and motions so we can be in the best position defensively. Carson Smith, Ashton Baer (5-9, 155 senior), Brylen Parker, Reese Krugh (5-8, 150 junior), Gage Stemen (6-1, 165 junior), and Colin Haggerty (6-1, 180 junior) have all shown the ability to play our safety positions. Garett Gunter, Luke Wessell, Ian Place (6-1, 155 senior), Conner Campbell, Nate Phillips (6-2, 165 senior) and Reese Krugh are all available to play our corner positions.”

In addition to Harting, the coaching staff includes Steve Recker (linebackers), Steve Sealscott (defensive backs), Josiah Poletta (defensive line), Bryce Crea (wide receivers), Jordon Danylchuk (offensive line), Nick Pauff (defensive backs) and Josh Poulson (running backs).

The Cougars will open the season Friday at home against Bryan, then will begin defense of their WBL co-championship at Celina the following Friday.

“It sounds cliché, but we are not worried about our first game or our fifth game or our last game,” Recker said. “This group has bought into concerning themselves with the only thing they have control of, which is their effort and focus today.”

All Cougar football games will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.