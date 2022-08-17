Crestview hopes to “line up” in 2022

CONVOY — It all starts up front on offense and defense.

Just ask Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser, who also serves as offensive coordinator and offensive and defensive line coach for the Knights. One of the challenges for the coach and his staff is finding a combination that works on both sides of the ball.

“We feel like we have plenty of older players to help us rebuild our offensive and defensive lines, but many of them are lacking Friday night starting experience,” the second year head coach said. “They have more reps under their belt on the defensive line at this point, but the only thing that helps on the offensive side with gaining experience are the actual repetitions in a game.”

“Our primary blocking scheme is zone footwork so finding the right combination of personnel is more important than just plugging in the strongest or biggest guy at the position. We have 7-8 guys for five spots on the offensive line right now and these next few weeks before the conference schedule opens up will be the proving ground to see who starts and at what position.”

Senior Carson Hunter is a run-pass threat for the Crestview Knights and also plays in the defensive secondary. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Senior Wesyn Ludwig (6-1, 230) and Tanner Short (6-1, 285), and junior Connor Sheets (6-4, 215) are among the players who played along the offensive line last season.

The offensive line will be tasked with protecting senior quarterback Carson Hunter (6-2, 185), who split snaps last year and completed 46-of-94 passes for 831 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and added 368 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“Carson is turning out to be the type of senior leader that we had hoped for during the off-season,” Lautzenheiser said. “He is talented as a quarterback and defensive back, but his maturity and confidence is really spilling over in the huddle and during practices/workouts.”

The offensive line is also expected to pave the way for running back Isaac Kline and others. Kline, a 5-9, 155 pound junior, ran for 434 yards and a touchdown on 104 carries last year.

“Isaac is a determined player for our team,” Lautzenheiser stated. “We believe that when he has the right footwork and is seeing his running lanes well, there aren’t many better in our conference at the H-position. We are especially encouraged that we have Braxton Leeth (5-10, 150 freshman) backing up Ike in the backfield at that position and he has shown tremendous potential so far.”

The Knights lost the likes of Rontae Jackson, Hunter Rothgeb and Ayden Lichtensteiger to graduation, but Kellin Putman (6-0, 160 junior) returns after catching 17 passes for 271 yards and a pair of scores last season. Hunter Jones (6-2, 160 junior) and Mason Speith (5-9, 130 senior) and Parker Speith (6-2, 145 senior) are expected to contribute at receiver and Beau Eggleston (6-3, 190 junior) and Wren Sheets (6-6, 190 sophomore) will man the tight end position.

While Lautzenheiser and assistant coaches Terrin Contreras and Kory Lichtensteiger look to solidify the defensive front, the back seven has some nice returning talent.

We probably have more depth at cornerback and safety right now, and those names and faces are really athletic,” Lautzenheiser said. “Our linebacker corps is led by Wesyn Ludwig and Bryson Penix (6-0, 200 sophomore) but we have 2-3 other guys that will rotate into the mix at Will linebacker and also back up our interior starters. The focus of our defense is to continue to build on last year’s introduction of new scheme. Those repetitions will help us build trust and confidence within the system, and allow us to play faster to the point of contact.

Hunter and Jones will help bolster the secondary and Jaret Harting (6-1, 185 junior) could see a significant number of snaps at safety.

As far as special teams, Eggleston or Garrett Yinger (6-4, 210 junior) will handle punts, Penix or Ludwig will kick off, and freshman Hayden Perrott (5-9, 135 freshman) will be the PAT specialist.

Along with Lichtensteiger and Contreras, the coaching staff consists of Jake Harmon (defensive coordinator, LB, RB); Colten Royer (special teams, DB, WR); Dylan Henry (QB, DB, passing game coordinator); Levi Orsbon (WR, DB) and Ben Schamp (special teams analyst and game plan coordinator).

The Knights, who finished 6-5 (3-4 NWC) in 2021, will open their season Friday at home against Parkway.

“We have been pleased with the dedication of our players throughout the summer and look forward to our Week No. 1 matchup at home with Rockford,” Lautzenheiser said. “Our community expects us to perform at a high level and our players want to improve upon last year’s results. We obviously want to win our non-conference matchups (Weeks 1-3) in order to be prepared for our league schedule. We know that a winning record in the NWC should prepare us for the opportunity to compete in the OHSAA playoffs, and we ultimately want to put ourselves in a position to compete for a league championship.”

Friday’s Crestview-Parkway game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.