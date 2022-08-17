Downtown Van Wert mural to be unveiled August 26

This brick wall along the Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley in downtown Van Wert will be the home of a new mural done by Augusto Bordelois and select area art students. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Foundation and Main Street Van Wert are inviting all Van Wert County residents to come downtown on Friday, August 26, for the unveiling of a community mural commissioned by the Van Wert County Foundation in accordance with Main Street Van Wert’s “Back to School” Fourth Friday.

The “Back to School” event will kick off at 5 p.m. with businesses remaining open longer than normal to accommodate all of the excitement of starting the new school year. In addition to the retail shopping available, a DJ will be downtown to keep the party going through the night.

The Van Wert County Foundation’s mural unveiling, completed by Augusto Bordelois of Cleveland and select area art students, will commence sharply at 5:30 p.m. in Former Mayor Eugene Bagley Alley on the side of the Hotel Marsh. Painting of the mural took place at the Wassenberg Art throughout the month of July.

The public art commission was made possible by The Ohio Arts Council and the Oscar and Norma Feigert Memorial Fund through The Van Wert County Foundation, whose vision is to create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for our community.

Main Street Van Wert exists to promote and preserve Historic Downtown Van Wert. Contact Main Street Van Wert by calling 419.238.6911 or emailing Executive Director Joe Dray at: director@mainstreetvanwert.org.

The Van Wert County Foundation is a philanthropic organization focused on creating a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for Van Wert County, Ohio. The Van Wert County Foundation transforms quality of life by inspiring, fulfilling, and supporting philanthropy. More information can be found at www.vanwertcountyfoundation.org.