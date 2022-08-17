Miller elected to OSBA Bd. of Governors

VW independent staff/submitted information

Matthew Miller

COLUMBUS — Paulding attorney Matthew A. Miller recently began his three-year term on the Ohio State Bar Association Board of Governors. Miller was elected by Ohio Bar member attorneys in District 3, which includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Williams, Wood and Van Wert counties.

The Ohio Bar Board of Governors is a 24-member body that is charged with the responsibility of conducting business on the association’s behalf, managing business affairs, setting policy and reviewing pending legislation.

Miller practices criminal and government law at the office of the Paulding Prosecutor where he joined the team in 2008. In his community, he is a member of the county bar association and the Kiwanis Club and practices at the firm of Cook & Gorrell Ltd.

He earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University and his law degree from Capital University Law School. Miller is serving his first term on the Ohio Bar Board of Governors.