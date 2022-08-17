New VW board member to take oath

VW independent staff

A new member of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be sworn in during today’s regular monthly meeting.

That person will replace Dr. Rachel White, who resigned in July and moved out of state. Four people applied for the vacant seat – Julie Burenga, Shad Foster, Eric Hurless and Mariea Moreland.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.