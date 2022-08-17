Cooking oil spill…

The Van Wert Fire Department and Van Wert Police Departments were dispatched to the parking lot of Cilantros Grill & Cantina on W. Ervin Rd. shortly after 10:30 Wednesday morning, after old cooking oil leaked out of an oil recovery truck that was parked in the lot. It’s unknown if the rear valve was leaking or if it was partially open. The oil ran to the street but firefighters placed an oil boom around the catch basin, and crews placed oil dry on the road. No oil appeared to get in the system. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent