Prep golf: Lancers win, Knights fall

VW independent sports

Lincolnview 220 Ottawa-Glandorf 231 (girls)

OTTAWA — Zoey Tracy earned match medalist honors and Lincolnview defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 220-231 at Pike Run Golf Club on Tuesday.

Tracy shot a 49 for the Lancers, followed by Paige Dunn (55), Sydney King (57) and Morgan Anspach (59). The Titans were led by Mollie Losh, who fired a 53.

It was the first win in match play for Lincolnview (1-3). The Lancers are scheduled to host Antwerp at Willow Bend on Monday.

Antwerp 174 Crestview 204 (boys)

At Hickory Sticks, Antwerp’s Braylen Moreno was the match medalist with a 38 and the Archers defeated Crestview 174-204 on Tuesday.

Matthew Dealey led the Knights with a 47, with Logan Schlemmer one stroke off the pace at 48. Brady Petrie (54) and Dru Gray (55) rounded out the scoring for Crestview.

The Knights will face Allen East, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson in an NWC quad match at Colonel Golf Course on Thursday.