Last brush pickup begins next week

VW independent staff

The final Van Wert curbside brush pickup is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 22.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward for pick up, but brush should be curbside by 7 a.m. that day. Place brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc. The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long, and the city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up and the city will not pick up leaves during brush pickup.