Local court news: Lima man changes plea

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Lima man facing charges in connection with an early 2022 standoff entered a plea of no contest shortly after his trial began in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Cedrick Davis, 52, changed his plea from not guilty to no contest to attempted aggravated arson, a third degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Three other charges were dismissed as part of the plea bargain.

The plea came Monday, after a jury was picked and opening arguments were heard. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 11 a.m. September 27.

Five other hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Tabitha Thornsberry, 34, of Van Wert was sentenced to three years of community control with two years of intensive supervision and 30 days in jail at a later date on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, all fifth degree felonies. In addition, she is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, must complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.

Robert Kaury Seibert, 35, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He was released on surety bond on this case with a waiver of extradition if released from the Shelby County Jail. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. September 7.

Joshua D. McGinnis, 40, of Van Wert pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third degree felony. He was released on a surety bond on this case with conditions to report to the probation office immediately upon release from treatment facility, to be put on house arrest and to register with the Sheriff’s Department as required.

Mary McVicker, 33, of New Haven, Indiana, signed a waiver of time in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.

Hayden Marsee, 20, of Van Wert signed a waiver of time in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A further hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 31.