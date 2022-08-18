Outdoorsmen Association to hold match

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will host an M-1 Garand match this Saturday, August 20, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club at 9093 Ringwald Road. The safety briefing will be held at 9:30 a.m. and the match will start at 9:45.

Any modern military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR 15, and other such rifles. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP. For those who do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR 15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. For those who need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 35 rounds which includes the target fee.

For more information, check out the Outdoorsmen’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info or call 419.203.8662.