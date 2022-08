100 year celebration planned for Aug. 30

VW independent staff

The public is welcome attend a ribbon cutting ceremony and reenactment of a tug-of-war between businessmen and farmers from an outing in the early 1920s, as part of a celebration of 100 years of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Van Wert County.

The celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, at the main entrance of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.