Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 1

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of Week No. 1 high school football games involving teams from the Northwest Conference, Western Buckeye League, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference.

Crestview 51 Parkway 14

Van Wert 63 Bryan 28

Allen East 27 USV 14

Anna 34 Indian Lake 19

Antwerp 47 Montpelier 0

Arlington 21 Paulding 12

Bluffton 67 Cory-Rawson 7

Coldwater 37 Kenton 2

Defiance 28 Napoleon 7

Delta 22 Ayersville 19

Eastwood 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Edgerton 34 Edon 22

Elida 31 Spencerville 0

Fort Loramie 39 Minster 27

Liberty-Benton 31 Leipsic 27

Liberty Center 31 Tinora 0

Lima Sr. 35 Toledo Bowsher 6

Marion Local 21 Wapakoneta 7

New Bremen 28 Bath 0

Patrick Henry 56 Hicksville 8

St. Henry 50 Covington 0

St. Marys Memorial 42 London 31

Versailles 31 Celina 6

Waynesfield-Goshen 28 Ada 0

Wauseon 59 Fairview 7

Wayne Trace 18 Fort Recovery 14

Thursday games

Columbus Grove 34 Pandora-Gilboa 23

Lima Central Catholic 27 Shawnee 7

Saturday

Delphos Jefferson vs. Delphos St. John’s