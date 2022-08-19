Football Friday scoreboard: Week No. 1
Here are final scores of Week No. 1 high school football games involving teams from the Northwest Conference, Western Buckeye League, Green Meadows Conference and Midwest Athletic Conference.
Crestview 51 Parkway 14
Van Wert 63 Bryan 28
Allen East 27 USV 14
Anna 34 Indian Lake 19
Antwerp 47 Montpelier 0
Arlington 21 Paulding 12
Bluffton 67 Cory-Rawson 7
Coldwater 37 Kenton 2
Defiance 28 Napoleon 7
Delta 22 Ayersville 19
Eastwood 17 Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Edgerton 34 Edon 22
Elida 31 Spencerville 0
Fort Loramie 39 Minster 27
Liberty-Benton 31 Leipsic 27
Liberty Center 31 Tinora 0
Lima Sr. 35 Toledo Bowsher 6
Marion Local 21 Wapakoneta 7
New Bremen 28 Bath 0
Patrick Henry 56 Hicksville 8
St. Henry 50 Covington 0
St. Marys Memorial 42 London 31
Versailles 31 Celina 6
Waynesfield-Goshen 28 Ada 0
Wauseon 59 Fairview 7
Wayne Trace 18 Fort Recovery 14
Thursday games
Columbus Grove 34 Pandora-Gilboa 23
Lima Central Catholic 27 Shawnee 7
Saturday
Delphos Jefferson vs. Delphos St. John’s
