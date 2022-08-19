Hoaglin Township solar farm approved

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) has approved an application filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Van Wert County.

The 150 megawatt (MW) Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area in in Hoaglin Township, overlapping the footprint of the existing Blue Creek Wind Farm. The solar facility will consist of large arrays of photovoltaic modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, a substation and transmission line, and weather stations.

The OPSB decision for this project included participation by ad hoc Board members representing the county and township.