Knights race by Parkway in season opener

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – Carson Hunter tossed four touchdown passes and ran for a score and the defense turned in a dominating performance to lead Crestview to a 51-14 victory over Parkway in the season opener Friday night.

“Our defense set the table for us tonight, particularly in the first half and that allowed us to make some plays on offense that put Parkway in a tough position,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “I want to tip my hat to coach (Jake) Harmon and his staff – I’m really proud of them for containing a really good quarterback and a really good tailback for most of the night.”

Crestview quarterback Carson Hunter avoids Parkway tacklers during Friday night’s game. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Hunter capped off a seven play, 72 yard drive by throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kellin Putman, then the senior quarterback scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter. The first of five PATs by freshman Hayden Perrott and a two-point conversion gave the Knights a 15-0 lead at the end of the period.

The Knights (1-0) then exploded for four touchdowns in the second quarter, including a pair of defensive scores.

Hunter completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Wren Sheets, then a 43-yard scoring strike to Putnam to increase the lead to 29-0 nearly halfway through the quarter. Garrett Yinger forced a Parkway fumble and returned it 37 yards for a score, but the Panthers answered with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Fletcher Smith to Caden Heindel, followed by a Braydon Bruns extra point, making it 35-7.

A holding call in the end zone by Parkway resulted in a safety, then a 30-yard touchdown pass from Hunter to a wide open Parker Speith just before halftime put the score at 44-7.

Hunter completed 16-of-22 passes for 262 yards and picked up 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Beau Eggleston was his favorite target with five catches for 45 yards, while Putman finished with two receptions for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Speith had a pair of grabs for 51 yards and a touchdown and Sheets finished with two catches for 36 yards.

“Carson had tremendous command in the huddle,” Lautzenheiser said. “He had 6-7 different targets and he got both of our tight ends involved, along with our wide receivers and backs.”

The second half was played with a continuous clock and each team added a touchdown, with Fletcher Smith accounting for Parkway’s score in the third quarter, and Isaac Kline providing a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth. Kline finished the game with 13 carries for 59 yards and had two receptions for 26 yards. Bryson Penix added five carries for 44 yards as the Knight ground game accounted for 148 yards.

Smith completed 12-of-20 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, with two going to Heindel for 57 yards. Eddie Nichols was the leading rusher for Parkway with 12 carries for 59 yards, including a 37-yard run. As a team, the Panthers finished with 219 total yards and lost three fumbles.

Crestview will travel to Hicksville on Friday while Parkway (0-1) will entertain North Central the same night.

“Coach Smith always gets the best out of his team no matter what he’s got and I’m sure he’ll have a great scheme for us,” Lautzenheiser said. “We have to tweak some things and cut down on penalties and turnovers.”

Scoring summary

Kellin Putman hauls in a touchdown pass against the Panthers. Bob Barnes photo

CHS 15 29 0 7 – 51

PHS 0 7 7 0 – 14

First quarter

Carson Hunter 29 yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

Carson Hunter 1 yard run (two point conversion good)

Second quarter

Carson Hunter 22 yard pass to Wren Sheets (Hayden Perrott kick)

Carson Hunter 43 yard pass to Kellin Putman (Hayden Perrott kick)

Garrett Yinger 37 yard fumble return (PAT failed)

Fletcher Smith 53 yard pass to Caden Heindel (Brayden Bruns kick)

Crestview safety

Carson Hunter 30 yard pass to Parker Speith (Hayden Perrott kick)

Third quarter

Fletcher Smith touchdown pass (Brayden Bruns kick)

Fourth quarter

Isaac Kline 10 yard run (Hayden Perrott kick)