New VWPD Sgt…

Van Wert Police Officer Cory Hirschy was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and was sworn in on Thursday. Hirschy has been with the department for eight years and is currently assigned to second shift. He is a member of the Special Response Team, is a field training officer and a less lethal weapons instructor. Hirschy is shown with his wife Taylor and Mayor Ken Markward. VWPD photo