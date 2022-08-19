OVI checkpoint planned for Van Wert Co.

Submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 6-8 p.m. tonight on U.S. 127, near milepost 7 in Van Wert County.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.