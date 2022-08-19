Prep roundup: tennis, boys and girls golf

VW independent sports

Tennis

Van Wert 4 Celina 1

The Cougars picked up their first Western Buckeye League win of the season with a 4-1 home win over Celina on Thursday.

At first singles, Grace Lott posted a dominating 6-1, 6-1 victory over Michelle Elston, while Mandy Burenga recorded a 6-4, 7-5 win over Lauren Muhlenkamp at second singles.

Van Wert also enjoyed a pair of victories in doubles play. At first doubles, Ashlyn Jennings and Zoe Coleman beat Elise Muether and Isabelle Thobe 6-4, 6-1, while the second doubles team of Piper Pierce and Sophie Gearhart logged a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kaleah Dailey and Katie Guingrich.

Celina’s lone win came at third singles, where Kaylann Howell defeated Whitley Fast 6-1, 6-3.

The Cougars (2-1, 1-1 WBL) will host the six team Cougar Tennis Classic at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Golf

Van Wert 160 Bath 176

LIMA — Keaton Foster earned match medalist honors with a score of 38 and the Cougars defeated Bath 160-176 at Hidden Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

TJ Stoller and Blake Bohyer each fired a 40, and Sam Houg rounded out the scoring by shooting a 42. Griffin McCracken finished with a 43 and AJ Proffit shot a 49. Stoller had two birdies, while Foster, Bohyer and Houg each had one.

The Cougars will return to action Monday against Celina at Celina Lynx.

Allen East 192 Crestview 209

HARROD — Allen East enjoyed a 192-209 Northwest Conference victory over Crestview at Colonial Golf Course on Thursday.

Trey Skelton led the Knights with a 51, while Brady Petrie and Matthew Dealey each shot a 52. Dru Gray and Logan Schlemmer each fired a 54.

McComb 226 Crestview 245 (girls)

McComb defeated Crestview 226-245 in dual match action at Hickory Sticks on Thursday.

Elizabeth Gent led the Knights with a 54, followed by Mattie Leppard (60), Ashley Motycka (64) and Cameron Sinn (67).

Crestview will play Fort Recovery at Portland Golf Club on Tuesday.