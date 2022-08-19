Village of Wren ready for two days of wiffleball and more

For the 30th time, Wrenway Park will help Wren become the “Wiffleball Capital of Ohio.” VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

WREN — The third weekend in August means just one thing in southwestern Van Wert County – the Wren Homecoming celebration and 30th annual Wiffleball tournament.

A proclamation by U.S. Representative Bob Latta will be unveiled before the start of the first pitch of the 16-team wiffleball tournament, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m. tonight at Wrenway Park, preceded by opening ceremonies at 5:50 p.m. Jon Nofer will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The well known tournament has made Wren “the Wiffleball Capital of Ohio.”

Other events today include a cruise-in from 5:30-8 p.m., the fourth annual Wrenway Pit co-ed sand volleyball tournament and reverse raffle at 6:30 p.m., burnouts at 8 p.m., live 80s and 90s music by the Lima-based band Hypnotix from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The sand volleyball tournament will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday and the wiffleball tournament will resume at 8:30 a.m.

Saturday’s events include the annual Wren Fire & EMS Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the fire station (free will donation, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of fire and EMS equipment), Thirty-One Bingo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eagles Nest, Cornhole and rib roast judging at 12 p.m., a petting zoo from 12-3 p.m., an egg toss at 1:30 p.m., and a pie eating contest at 2:15 p.m.

Parade lineup and judging will begin at 3 p.m. and the homecoming parade will begin promptly at 4 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshal is Laura Davis, a lifelong Wren resident and community supporter and owner/operator of the Wren Restaurant. No parking will be allowed on Ohio 49 or E. Jackson St. after 11 a.m. Saturday, and South St., Front St., and the old railroad will be no parking zones from 12-5 p.m. Saturday. Parking will be available at Wren Ballpark.

The food tent will be open between 5-9 p.m. Saturday and the reverse raffle drawing is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. The junior wiffleball championship will get underway at 5 p.m. and Wren Ballpark Association player awards are scheduled for 6 p.m.

The cornhole championship will begin at 8:15 p.m. and the wiffleball championship ceremony and game will start at 9:30 p.m.

The Wren Market will be open from 4-8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow.