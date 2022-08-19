Clifton: VWCS in need of more bus drivers

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s not a problem that’s unique locally, but the Van Wert City Schools district is in serious need of bus drivers.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton explains the need for more bus drivers. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton addressed the topic during Wednesday’s school board meeting and he cited an aging bus driver pool as the need for new drivers.

“We have individuals who can retire today,” Clifton told the board. “We need help in bus driving. We’re not ready to get rid of anybody but right now I’m really worried that in the next couple of years we’re going to lose a lot of drivers and when that happens we have to be prepared to step in.”

“It would be nice to start training drivers and get them to the point where they can be doing sub driving, some extra field trips and sporting trips, so when these regular route drivers give up their responsibilities, we’ll have people ready to fill those positions,” Clifton added.

He noted the district is using principals, counselors and a bus mechanic on the road to make sure things run smoothly.

The hourly rate ranges from $21.50 to $23.74 based on experience. Regular drivers work up to six hours per school day.

More information, including minimum qualifications and an application can be found online at vwcs.net/employment.