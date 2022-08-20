Eagle Scout…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Dylan Barricklow, a member of Boy Scout Troop 45, sponsored by the Trinity Lutheran Church in Convoy. Barricklow, the son of Matt and Aleshia Barricklow was presented with an American Flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Elks. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from T. Keith Mills, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For his Eagle Scout Project Barricklow installed a GaGa Ball Pit at the YMCA Camp Clay. Pictured from left to right are: Greg Amstutz, Black Swamp Council BSA, Barricklow and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scout Liaison. Photo submitted