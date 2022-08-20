Meeting to be held on use of funds

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Schools will offer a public meeting to provide the opportunity for public comment on the district’s use of IDEA Part B funds with recommendations or suggestions for special education programs and services.

Ruth Ann Dowler, Special Services Coordinator, and Lori Bittner, Early Childhood Center Principal, will be available for this meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, in the Van Wert Elementary the office conference room, or by appointment at a later time.