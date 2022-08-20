NSCC schedules Van Wert golf outing

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College will host its 2nd Annual Van Wert Golf Outing on Friday, September 16, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert. Proceeds from the outing will benefit Van Wert and Paulding County students attending Northwest State Community College.

There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start and after the outing there will be a luncheon at the course. During the luncheon, NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez will provide an update on the College’s plans for serving students in Paulding and Van Wert Counties.

Additional information on the golf outing is available at https://northweststate.edu/golf.