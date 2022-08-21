VWPD investigating strong-arm robbery

The Van Wert Police Department is looking for the man responsible for a strong-arm robbery at a convenience store.

It occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Saturday at Pak-A-Sak North, 800 N. Washington St. Officers responded to the scene and found a 74-year-old Fort Wayne man had purchased a lottery ticket and collected his winnings from the store clerk. While leaving the store, the suspect, an unknown man, attacked the victim and robbed him of his winnings before fleeing southbound on N. Washington.

The victim was transported to Van Wert Health by the Van Wert Fire Department and was later released.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5-8 and 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue Michigan Wolverine shirt, black and gray sweatpants and a gold chain necklace.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.