Cougars tie in opener…

Van Wert’s Mason Brinkman (pictured above) scored on a direct free kick and the Cougars opened the 2022 soccer season with a 1-1 tie against Cory-Rawson on Saturday. Goalie Tavian Eddens finished with 16 saves. Van Wert (0-1-1) is scheduled to host Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young