Fair royalty…

Tara Radabaugh and Luke Heffelfinger were crowned 2022 Van Wert County Jr. Fair Queen and King during Sunday’s coronation ceremony held at the Marsh Foundation. Radabaugh is a junior at Delphos Jefferson High School and Heffelfinger is a senior at Lincolnview High School. Katie Gamble and David May were the runners-up. The Van Wert County Fair will held August 30-September 5. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent